Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Global Indemnity worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 2,397,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,129,000 after buying an additional 997,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

In related news, Director Saul A. Fox bought 620,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $14,191,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul A. Fox bought 163,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,810,688.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 783,159 shares of company stock worth $18,005,150 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBLI opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $178.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Global Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.