Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 156,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Grid Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang purchased 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,295 shares of company stock valued at $205,989. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDYN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

