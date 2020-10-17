Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post $143.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $145.20 million. Chegg reported sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $612.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.09 million to $618.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $765.42 million, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $802.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,043 shares of company stock valued at $14,155,530. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,430.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.