Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.53. Chenavari Toro Income Fund shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 9,570 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.54.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

