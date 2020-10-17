Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

