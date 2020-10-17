Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:XEC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,848,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

