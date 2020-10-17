Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.38

Cimetrix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMXX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.85. Cimetrix shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

About Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX)

Cimetrix Incorporated, a software company, provides products and services to precision equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers connectivity products, including CIMConnect, a software toolkit that offers libraries, sample applications, testing tools, and GEM manual templates for developing and deploying communication interfaces on manufacturing equipment; SECSConnect, a software product for sending and receiving SECS-II messages; TESTConnect, a software product for testing, emulating, and characterizing SECS/GEM interfaces; and CIM300, a toolkit that provides complement of modules to implement connectivity standards.

