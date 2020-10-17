Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.54 Million

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post $157.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.08 million to $160.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $207.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $637.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.50 million to $659.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $699.16 million, with estimates ranging from $684.31 million to $714.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

