Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.31

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $15.00. Community Bancorp. (VT) shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Community Bancorp. (VT) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts.

