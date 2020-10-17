Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.70

Shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $2.14. Cypress Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 26,010 shares traded.

CELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 75.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

