DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.17. DavidsTea shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 80,352 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 34.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

DavidsTea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

