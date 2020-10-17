Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

NYSE:DVN opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 127,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

