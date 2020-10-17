DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $572.73

DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $572.73 and traded as low as $540.00. DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.73.

About DEWHURST/PAR NVTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHA)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

