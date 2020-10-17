Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.98

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.98 and traded as low as $15.25. Dillistone Group shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 8,745 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92.

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Dillistone Group (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

