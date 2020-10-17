Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.81

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.62. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 237,002 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 541.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 4,628.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000.

