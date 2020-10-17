Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.73

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and traded as low as $14.24. Dnb Asa shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 7,788 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

