Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ENBL opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 78,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

