Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 62,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.00 million. Analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.