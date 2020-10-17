Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 50.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.26 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

