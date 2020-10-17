Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $145.66 on Friday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $148.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -373.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 21,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $2,444,892.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,079.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,139 shares of company stock worth $15,867,303. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

