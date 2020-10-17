Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fluidigm has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 411,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800,372 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

