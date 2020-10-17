Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Up 53.4% in September

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, EVP Neal Lux bought 91,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $45,674.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,242,445 shares in the company, valued at $621,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,748 shares of company stock worth $65,174. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 107,134 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 134,505 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FET shares. Piper Sandler cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.90.

NYSE:FET opened at $0.59 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.19.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 80.00%. The firm had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.