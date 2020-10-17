Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 49.3% in September

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $10.79 on Friday. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Get Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter worth $65,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.