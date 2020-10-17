GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.19

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.19 and traded as high as $115.80. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $113.40, with a volume of 871,819 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.19. The company has a current ratio of 434.82, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.