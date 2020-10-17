Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.97. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $85.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

