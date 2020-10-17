Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.01

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and traded as high as $29.19. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 300,434 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.89.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.98). The business had revenue of C$318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$348.40 million. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.19 per share, with a total value of C$679,752.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,616,641.78. Also, Director Glenn J. Chamandy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.59 per share, with a total value of C$5,117,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,117,640.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

