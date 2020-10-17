Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Global Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 33,549 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

