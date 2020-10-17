GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $3.23. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 131,449 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLYC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.42.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,831,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 206,674 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.