Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.84

Shares of Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.84 and traded as low as $165.80. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $165.80, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and a PE ratio of -12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05.

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

