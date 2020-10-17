Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $10.00. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gouverneur Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

