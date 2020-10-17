GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in September

GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. GVC has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GVC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

