Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.66

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.66 and traded as low as $11.55. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 7,358 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

