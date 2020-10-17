Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.05. Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 269,018 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.21.

About Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

