Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $259.98

Shares of Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $259.98 and traded as high as $299.40. Highland Gold Mining shares last traded at $299.10, with a volume of 2,442,642 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.98.

In other news, insider Eugene Shvidler sold 17,978,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £53,936,274 ($70,468,087.27).

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

