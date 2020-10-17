Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 65,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 43.47.

About Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

