Hot Mama’s Foods (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Hot Mama’s Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:HOTF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Hot Mama’s Foods shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOTF)

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hot Mama's Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Mama's Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.