H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,200 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 354.2 days.

Shares of HRUFF opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.