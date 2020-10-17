Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

