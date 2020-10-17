Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 56.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco by 28.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Invesco by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 56.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

