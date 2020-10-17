IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in September

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,161,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,612.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

