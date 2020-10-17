Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Colliers Securities raised Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $235.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $261.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,034,481 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after buying an additional 505,219 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.