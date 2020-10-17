Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $3.29. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and a P/E ratio of 25.70.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.