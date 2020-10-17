Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $33,800.00. Also, Director Eric Alan Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $172,900.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Issuer Direct stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

ISDR opened at $21.00 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.