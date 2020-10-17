Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.54.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 893,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $18,873,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 441,267 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.