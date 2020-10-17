JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.23 ($20.27).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEC shares. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.60 ($25.41) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

JCDecaux stock opened at €13.85 ($16.29) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.73. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

