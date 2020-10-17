John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $293.66

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.66 and traded as high as $295.20. John Laing Group shares last traded at $293.20, with a volume of 565,140 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Laing Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 387.80 ($5.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 319.76.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (19.20) (($0.25)) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.36%.

In other news, insider Philip Keller purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £89,700 ($117,193.62). Also, insider Ben Loomes purchased 61,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £174,401.56 ($227,856.75). Insiders purchased a total of 117,770 shares of company stock worth $33,870,319 over the last ninety days.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

