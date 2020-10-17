Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Kirby has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,823 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,959,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 68,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

