Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.82

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $10.25. Klabin shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 349 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $551.03 million for the quarter. Klabin had a positive return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 24.77%.

About Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.