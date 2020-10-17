Kontoor Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 239.33, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

