Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ASG stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 125,869 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

